I Gave Thabo Kawana Transport Money To Attend Interviews In 2021- Lazarous Simukoko

Lazarous Simukoko

I GAVE THABO KAWANA TRANSPORT MONEY TO ATTEND INTERVIEWS IN 2021.

Early 2021, we appeared on Muvi tv blunt talk with thabo kawana. On this day, thabo kawana never had transport money and I helped him because both of us where in opposition. He was in MMD then, today in less than 2 years he has managed to buy a car worth a million plus. If it was us in opposition, ACC would have paraded the media for the arrest.

If thabo kawana who is just a director and never had transport money to attend interviews can buy such a car, what about ministers? How much are they having? And if it’s normal for him to buy such a vehicle, why are former ministers investigated for the houses and cars which they have when they served for 10 years in government others 5 years.

Thabo Kawana can’t claim that he has businesses, if he has businesses, why was he nearly failing to attend interviews which I came in to assist with transport money. He never even had a simple K50 to give to a journalist after the interview. Where have those businesses come from, even if he started those businesses after getting into government, he can’t make such a profit in less than 2 years.

Logical questions:

If he has businesses

When did he start?

How much was his capital to be making such profits?

Why didn’t the same businesses buy him a car when he was in opposition?

Where has he found the money in less than 2 years of being in government?

Anyway, there are a lot of unanswered questions.

