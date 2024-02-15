I HAVE GUYS AFTER ME FROM CAPE TO CAIRO – MUTALE

Social Media personality Mutale Mwanza writes:

If we break up at 11:00 You better know that I’ll be in a new relationship by 11:01 even with shingles on my face from my hospital bed ! I have niggas lined up from Cape to Cairo waiting for me to give them attention. Deuces

Styled by The Vintage Point