I HAVE GUYS AFTER ME FROM CAPE TO CAIRO – MUTALE

2
3358

I HAVE GUYS AFTER ME FROM CAPE TO CAIRO – MUTALE

Social Media personality Mutale Mwanza writes:

M – Nation
If we break up at 11:00 You better know that I’ll be in a new relationship by 11:01 even with shingles on my face from my hospital bed ! I have niggas lined up from Cape to Cairo waiting for me to give them attention. Deuces

Styled by The Vintage Point

2 COMMENTS

  1. Yang Mayo! Mutale doesn’t even know how she now looks. Very large stiff bum, small legs; shrunk collar bone, us a certificate of promiscuity on the face called shingles! A very sure sign of a myriad of fused STDs ( Sexually Transmitted Disease).
    In science she is classified as Toxic waste.
    Unfortunately, she has pay someone to give her the sex she has been craving for!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here