Mutinta Mazoka writes:

CONFIRMATION OF MY DEPARTURE FROM THE UPND

I have received many messages from different people, all asking me the same question: ‘is it true that you have resigned from the UPND?’

To everyone, and responding to these messages, I would like to confirm that I have indeed left the United Party for National Development (UPND). I resigned on 8 November 2022.

Beyond this confirmation, I am not available for any media interview. Thank you for your understanding.

Mutinta B. Mazoka