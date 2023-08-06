I HAVE MOUNTAINS TO SAY, TAKE ME TO COURT, SAYS NAWAKWI

Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) president Edit Nawakwi says she is happy that President Hakainde Hichilema has indirect through the Hatembo brought the Kalomo land case.



Speaking to the press after a warn and caution statement by the Police on her, Nawakwi a critic of President Hichilema says she wants to have her day in court.



Nawakwi says she is ready has dared the state never to withdraw or enter a nolle should the case go to court.



She has charged Hichilema of being incompetent to manage a country and has focused on shutting all voices questioning his leadership.

Nawakwi has called on Zambians to form a movement to ensure Hichilema is voted out in the next elections.

Credit: Ubuntu Forum