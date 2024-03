I have no plans of defecting to UPND – Chama

DAVIS Chama says he is not a desperate politician to be jumping from one political party to another and has dispelled speculations that he has described speculations that he is on his way to joining the governing UPND as nothing but malicious.

But sources have disclosed that Mr. Chama, who is also former Defence Minister is next week expected to ditch the PF for the governing UPND