I HAVE NO TIME AND PLAN TO DEAL WITH ZAMBIA’S CURRENT DEBT, LET HH DEAL WITH IT – LUNGU

By Rick Nchito

UKWA president Edgar Lungu says he has no time and plan to deal with Zambia’s current debt situation which has suffocated the economy.

And Lungu says it’s not his duty to deal with the nation’s current debt because he is not President.

“Let HH deal with this debt. I am not in charge. Yes we borrowed so what! Let’s move on. Debt restructuring isn’t part of my plan and I have no time for that,” says Lungu.