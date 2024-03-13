I HAVE NO TIME AND PLAN TO DEAL WITH ZAMBIA’S CURRENT DEBT, LET HH DEAL WITH IT – LUNGU
By Rick Nchito
UKWA president Edgar Lungu says he has no time and plan to deal with Zambia’s current debt situation which has suffocated the economy.
And Lungu says it’s not his duty to deal with the nation’s current debt because he is not President.
“Let HH deal with this debt. I am not in charge. Yes we borrowed so what! Let’s move on. Debt restructuring isn’t part of my plan and I have no time for that,” says Lungu.
AnD This is the man that had nothing to offer us the people. He was and still is a NOWHERE MAN thinking of his nowhere plans for nobody.does nt have a point of view knows not where he s going to isn’t t he the Lungu we v known.
Mr “No Knowledge” NK Lungu kikikiki
Please Zambians, let’s allow this man to rest!
Those forcing him to stand for re-election don’t love this man, let alone, this country called Zambia!