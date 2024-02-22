I KNEW ECL DOWNFALL EVEN BEFORE THE ACTUAL DAY BUT HE NEVER LISTENED- SIKAILE SIKAILE

I KNEW ECL DOWNFALL EVEN BEFORE THE ACTUAL DAY BUT HE NEVER LISTENED

Note :This story was published in 2021 before elections!

Former President Edgar Lungu was a vehicle for criminal activities that many used to get away with bad vices.

There is a lot of betrayal in our politics, and one has to be extra careful because lies bring down others. Why do some people advocate for ECL coming back? Is he the person who can change Zambia for the better? Absolutely not. Those who claim to be in love with him are not advocating for the benefits of our nation. All they want is an easy way to engage in criminal activities. During his tenure, wrongful things happened, and many people used his name to carry out those criminal activities.

They went on to lie to him that he was popular on the ground and would win the elections after being in conflict with our constitution. If only he had paid attention to what his critics were telling him, his ending would have been a little more honorable.

SIKAILE C SIKAILE