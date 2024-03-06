I LEGALLY ACQUIRED K118M ASSETS – FAITH MUSONDA

Journalist Faith Musonda has submitted in the Economic and Financial Crimes Court that the properties worth over K118 million the State wants to forfeit for being proceeds of crime were legally acquired.

Ms Musonda, through her lawyers, has submitted that an attempt to attribute suspicion of proceeds of crime to assets she lawfully acquired and are properly accounted for is unjustified.

“We submit that this [motion] constitutes a fit and proper case for this court to conclude that the properties in question were legitimately acquired,” the former Zambia Development Agency (ZDA) communications and public relations manager and ZNBC staffer has submitted.

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) wants properties worth over K118 million seized from Ms Musonda forfeited to the State for being tainted.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has also filed documents supporting the plea for forfeiture of the properties, among them a house in Kingsland City’s and plots in Chisamba and Ibex Hill, Sela Property Investments Limited, Covenant Broadcasting Company and Life Television Limited, government bonds, treasury bills and Madison Finance fixed term deposit units.

But Ms Musonda has opposed the planned forfeiture, arguing that contrary to the complaint received by ACC regarding the Kingsland City property, she never bought the house at US$180,000.