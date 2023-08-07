I ran away because he doesn’t last long, woman tells court

A WOMAN of Livingstone has told a court that she abandoned her matrimonial home because of her husband’s quick-depeleting “sexual bundles” that always ran out before she could even receive the “message”.

Speaking during a hearing in which her husband Costa Mundia, 48 had sued for divorce, Stephenia Mudenda aged 35 of Dambwa Township said her marriage of 23 years took the boring turn when her husband’s manhood seemed to have developed a problem in 2010.

That coupled with what she said was Mundia’s refusal to provide for her and the couple’s two children after finding a new job plus his cheating ways, Mudenda said she left the matrimonial home.

Mudenda also told the court that her husband’s young brother had threatened to beat her up but Mundia did nothing to protect her.

“I still love him. The main issue remains unsatisfied sexual needs,” Mudenda confessed.

But Mundia told the court that his wife’s claims of bedroom underformance were disputed by doctors who examined and confirmed that his tool of procreation was in tip-top condition.

He complained that his wife had not allowed him to come anywhere near her tunnel of pleasure for more than 1095 days on claims that he had no ability to fly her to cloud nine.

Mundia said at some point after that, his wife left the matrimonial home and started staying alone in Dambwa township.

“After she left home, I decided to approach my father in-law to help reconcile us. After reconciliation, she remained in Dambwa township and only returned home two weeks later,” he said

Mundia said, unfortunately, after she returned home, she opted to be sleeping in their children’s bedroom.

“That is when I was eventually promoted to sue for divorce to help us find a solution,” he said.

Lameck Mweetwa, 74 of house number H174 who confirmed that Mundia was charged k300 as dowry opposed the decision to grant the couple divorce.

“The problem they are experiencing can be resolved,” Mweetwa said.

However, after the parties expressed willingness to reconcile, the court in passing judgement turned the divorce claim into reconciliation.

The coir empasised the need for the couple to live in peace and harmony.

By Buumba Mwitumwa

Kalemba