I sympathise with Musokotwane, Kalyalya on Zambia’s debt – Christopher Mvunga

I sympathise with Musokotwane, Kalyalya on Zambia’s debt – Mvunga

By Philip Chisalu

FORMER Bank of Zambia Governor Christopher Mvunga says he sympathises with his successor Denny Kalyalya and Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane on the situation government finds itself in regarding the deal with bondholders.

And Mvunga has called for an economic Indaba on Zambia’s debt and the economy in general.

Zambia’s Official Creditors recently rejected a revised Agreement in Principle (AIP) that was reached between government and the Bondholders, arguing that the revised proposal still does not meet its interpretation of the Comparability of Treatment criteria.

The Zambia External Bondholder Steering Committee, however, expressed disappointment over the matter, saying it was deeply concerned with the recent developments with regards to implementing its agreement with government…