I was a widow at the age of 28, Maureen Lilanda shares;

Known for her successful music career, Maureen Lilanda is one of Zambia’s legendary musicians.



Having lost her husband at a very young age put her under a lot of struggle looking after her children all by herself, feeling like she would never make it, depressed and lost hope.



When know one else believed in her music career she kept the faith, Today she has taken her Children to university through the very music.

-GNRARC