I will die on Sunday after a good meal of pounded yam’ – Pastor Adeboye

The general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor E. A Adeboye speaks on how he will die if rapture fails to take place soon.

Pastor Adeboye, who made this known at the ongoing Holy Ghost Congress of the church.

He stated that he would die the way one of his uncles died after church service.

Recounting how the uncle died, Adeboye said he was in the house after dancing during a church service and gave up the ghost without being sick.

He said the uncle died inside a toilet while the wife was preparing his meal.

After she finished pounding the yam, she knocked at the door of the toilet, when they opened the door, my uncle was gone; no sickness, no ache, no pain.

“I know somebody will say if we are never sick, how are we going to die and go to heaven? You don’t need to be sick to go to heaven”.

“If the Lord tarries His coming, I will go on Sunday after a good meal of pounded yam,” he said.