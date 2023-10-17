I will officially apologize to the good people of Zambia that I misled in millions to vote for a corrupt, clueless and selfish govt- SEER 1

HH MUST PREPARE FOR A MEDIA FIGHT-SEER 1
A time comes in life when you have to stand up and say enough is enough. I do not get into little issues but this lady has gone through hell in the hands of social media fanatics with latest abuse coming direct from a government representative but the president and the government have actually watched and enjoyed this lady being abused.
In a sane government, the abusers of this lady would be dropped from the government showing that the government was ready to protect women.
And to all the women that enjoy watching a fellow lady being abused, such is coming to happen to your daughters.
Haven said that, I will officially apologize to the good people of Zambia that I misled in millions to vote for a corrupt, clueless and selfish government this Sunday at 9pm LIVE on this page.
In this broadcast, I will share with you my journey with HH from the opposition to the state house and provide all evidence to back up all my words during the broadcast for those that believes that I have not been in constant touch with HH and his people.
Also in this broadcast I will usher you into the state house and show you how that state House has been turned into a corruption center the worst of its kind since the birth of the Republic of Zambia.
And why for the first time government transactions are done at a private home called community house.
I know that you are blank about the reason why a HELIPAD was hurriedly constructed at the community house, well join me and hear how we removed Zambia from FRYING PAN direct into FIRE.
I will use that opportunity to apologize to everyone that I bruised during my campaign for HH especially to President Edgar Lungu, Fred Membe, Chishimba Kambwili and many others and to the millions of the UPND members that have been used and dumped and i will share with you the new hope for the nation.
And to you the hungry, suffering and smiling, malnourished minority praise singers that will love to insult me during the broadcast, prepare yourself well, we have been there before and we are going there again but this time with facts and evidence so we are ready for everything.
Insults are part of my daily bread, I ate enough of it from a well fed PF cadres and was never shaken, I don’t think that I will be shaken by insults coming from hungry, dirty UPND cadres the battle is for your good,
Thank you so much and I believe that my apology will be accepted because it’s coming from my heart looking at what the people of Zambia are going through in the hands of HH and his extremely corrupt government.
See you on Sunday 9pm.
Set your alarm.
#Seer1
He is a one term president this one.
Totally useless.
@ Indigo Tyrol, there is nothing wrong with serving one term, there are many presidents in this world who have served just one term including the late Madiba.
Furthermore, I would advise that you follow world events so that you understand what is happening globally instead of expecting miracles on things which are clearly beyond the control of a government in small country like Zambia.
If a big economy like the USA which contributes over 25% global GDP can have 10% inflation, what more a small country like Zambia whose GDP is even many times smaller than the wealth of an individual in the USA like Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Elon Musk to mention just a few and worse still a country struggling with high debt levels.
For your information, even countries like UK are on the verge of economic recession, Germany the biggest economy in Europe is also not doing any better, surely a right thinking person can’t expect miracles in a small country like Zambia.
So seer1’s god mislead him? If truly he was guided by a true God, he would not have been mislead.