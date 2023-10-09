I Will Technically Knock Edgar lungu – Politics Teyabana- Chilufya Tayali

I WILL TECHNICALLY KNOCK ECL – POLITICS TEYABANA

As soon as I arrive I will be signing affidavits on this, for us to file in court. I also have another plan which I will execute, either as a consequence of the outcome of this litigation or parallel to this one.

I have told you, “POLITICS TEYABANA IYOO”, I promise you a good run, I will technically knock out ECL because if I don’t, he could just pull a surprise and win just like HH did.

However, remembering how I suffered when ECL was in power, I can’t risk it. I will not do anything callous like ECL did to jail me for days, but just politics within the law.

This is not to say, President Hichilema has been kind with me, in fact he has bruised me more than ECL, however, I think we can find a middle ground for us to work together for the good of the Country.

As it stands, I would rather have HH run for 10 years than to bring back ECL.

I know, small boys and girls will be jumping here that, I am nothing and I can’t knock out ECL, just wait, you said the same thing on Kambwili. I am very dangerous when I have the evidence, watch me.

What will I get out of this

Small minds always think that, my focus is money, but they are forgetting that I am doing politics and as I do these things, I grow politically and I help the Country in ways that they may not understand.

Anyway, I repeat “Politics Teyabana iyoo” one day you will testify that, there was once an igneous and ingenious politician who boggled our minds at every turn.

I love my Country and what I do, is for the good of this Country although at times you may not realise it. That’s why I call myself:

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINION!!!

TAYALI THE NATIONAL ASSET!!!

TAYALI THE MARRIED MAN – FAMILIES MUST COME FIRST!!!

EEP – ICHALO BANTU!!!

ZAMBIAN MUST BE OWNED BY ZAMBIANS!!!