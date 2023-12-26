Hon. Bowman Chilosha Lusambo writes….

Hon. Kakubo and his businesses

Seasonal greetings to you my comrades.

I wish to add my voice to the debate that has ensued over Foreign Affairs and International Relations Minister Hon. Stanley Kakubo’s business dealings.

To start with, my contestations with Hon. Kakubo are well known and they mostly border on politics and his handling of Zambia’s foreign policy. However, I wish to place on record that as a Zambian, I believe Hon. Kakubo is entitled to do business in Zambia provided that his business transaction does not conflict with his office.

The excitement around Hon. Kakubo’s transaction should be examined carefully as there is no law preventing Ministers or any senior government officials from engaging in private business.

This spirit of demonizing money or wealth creation is what is breading poverty in our country and should be done away with.

Further, the only mischief if any that can be imputed in this transaction according to information in the public domain is if Hon. Kakubo short changed the Chinese colleague by not delivering on his obligations in the transaction which will then bring a whole different conversation.

As a former Minister myself, I wish to encourage Hon. Kakubo to be strong and stand his ground firmly if the transaction is clean.

On the other hand, we await to see if the ACC will seize the cash or the vehicle paid to Hon. Kakubo because that is the standard they have set in their crusade against corruption.

If the ACC does not seize the cash and vehicle , they should redeem themselves by returning cash and assets to all those other Zambians that they are unable to prove any crimes instead of hiding behind an abused proceeds of crime law.

As Zambians, we need to celebrate innovations around making money by our citizens whether Ministers or otherwise as long as it is genuine business.