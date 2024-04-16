“I won’t give you a pamela but a 25kg bag of mealie meal and a business startup capital” -Edgar Lungu responds to a Facebook tag

“I won’t give you a pamela but a 25kg bag of mealie meal and a business startup capital” – ECL responds to a Facebook tag
….as he notes the high cost of living in the country…
TUE. 16-04-2024.
President Edgar Chagwa Lungu writes:::::
Good afternoon, colleagues, and comrades,
This morning, while scrolling through my social media feeds, I came across a post and tag in my full names from a #ChomaYouthAdvocate
In the post, my dear young man is seen holding shreds of vegetables, onions, two eggs, and finger size plastic filled cooking oil looking like substance with a caption: “Edgar Chagwa Lungu ndelombako iya pamela fye at least I have Saladi K4, eggs K5, vegetables K2 and tomatoes K4 ino pamela biyo”.
With the current excruciating high cost of living adversely affecting more than 64% of our poor people in Zambia, I surely understand the challenges our citizens are going through.
Since you appealed for help from me as your humble servant through this post, I will ensure that my wife and I do everything we can do in line with our Biblical teachings in Matthew 7:7-8 to help in some ways.
Therefore, my dear wife Esther and I would like to confirm that we will arrange to buy you a 25kg bag of mealie meal instead of “ka pamela”. I will add some groceries plus a small business start-up capital of K5,000.
God bless you son, and let’s keep praying for Mother Zambia.
We tested you the only thing you did was to steal money together with your family
The same way the current one is doing, except a lot worse!