“I won’t give you a pamela but a 25kg bag of mealie meal and a business startup capital” -Edgar Lungu responds to a Facebook tag

“I won’t give you a pamela but a 25kg bag of mealie meal and a business startup capital” – ECL responds to a Facebook tag

….as he notes the high cost of living in the country…

TUE. 16-04-2024.

President Edgar Chagwa Lungu writes:::::

Good afternoon, colleagues, and comrades,

This morning, while scrolling through my social media feeds, I came across a post and tag in my full names from a #ChomaYouthAdvocate

In the post, my dear young man is seen holding shreds of vegetables, onions, two eggs, and finger size plastic filled cooking oil looking like substance with a caption: “Edgar Chagwa Lungu ndelombako iya pamela fye at least I have Saladi K4, eggs K5, vegetables K2 and tomatoes K4 ino pamela biyo”.

With the current excruciating high cost of living adversely affecting more than 64% of our poor people in Zambia, I surely understand the challenges our citizens are going through.

Since you appealed for help from me as your humble servant through this post, I will ensure that my wife and I do everything we can do in line with our Biblical teachings in Matthew 7:7-8 to help in some ways.

Therefore, my dear wife Esther and I would like to confirm that we will arrange to buy you a 25kg bag of mealie meal instead of “ka pamela”. I will add some groceries plus a small business start-up capital of K5,000.

God bless you son, and let’s keep praying for Mother Zambia.