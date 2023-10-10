I would seize opportunity to work in Hichilema’s govt – JJ Banda

I would seize opportunity to work in Hichilema’s govt – Independent MP

Petauke Independent member of parliament Emmanuel Banda popularly known as JJ says he would seize the opportunity to work with President Hakainde Hichilema if he is invited to serve in his government.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Banda said he has taken oath to pay allegiance to the Presidency and in the event the Head of State gives him an opportunity to be in a better position to… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/i-would-seize-opportunity-to-work-in-hichilemas-govt-independent-mp/