I would swap to have Tanzanian President Hassan as my leader – Munir Zulu

I would swap to have Tanzanian President Hassan as my leader – Munir
Lumezi independent member of parliament Munir Zulu said he would swap Tanzanian President Samia Sululu Hassan to be his leader.
In his remarks delivered in parliament following President Hassan’s address to Parliament, Zulu said exclaimed what he termed as the Tanzanian President’s humility.
“Had the African Union charter permitted the Zambian people or indeed the African people to be swapping Presidents I would have chosen President Sululu Hassan,” Zulu said. “I would have chosen President Sululu Hassan to be my leader because of the levels of humility.”
He described President Hassan’s humility to lead as being second to none, saying ordinarily in his culture men lead but only in rare circumstances would he accept a woman to lead, and that was President Hassan.
“You will not hear the brutality that we have gone through under the banner of saying we have brought about the rule of law. Which rule of law? A rule of law that allows you to come and break my house when I am not armed. A rule of law that only allows 15 Zambian police officers from one region to be arresting all political matters? In this country… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/i-would-swap-to-have-tanzanian-president-hassan-to-be-my-leader-munir
Lumezi is badly represented. There is no humility in this Munir . Just like the fugitive brother, they were brought up badly.
Which President can be proud to have f00lish citizen like this?
What a useless youngman. Your ending is gonna be bad. You’re very very naive.
This childish little fellow.
I would swap as well, without hesitation.
The Tanzanian president is the real deal.
Just look at how she has dealt with corruption in her country. She has made her country a middle income country. Tanzania is going places for sure. The real champions league.
There an adage which says one man’s meat is another man’s poison. If you like Mary, it doesn’t mean that every other person likes her, no. The same with hatred, if you don’t like HH, it doesn’t mean that every other person hates him. Given chance, you, you can go for the Tanzanian President as your leader, but given chance also, I doubt if anyone can go for you as his/her leader. If you have time, try to travel around, you can start with Tanzania, my friend you will be shocked that there are many people there who also would want HH to be their president. In your survey, include Malawi, Zimbabwe, DRC, Uganda etc, you are assured of getting very similar results. You don’t know how lucky Zambia is to have such a person like HH as its President because hatred has blinded you.