I would swap to have Tanzanian President Hassan as my leader – Munir Zulu

I would swap to have Tanzanian President Hassan as my leader – Munir

Lumezi independent member of parliament Munir Zulu said he would swap Tanzanian President Samia Sululu Hassan to be his leader.

In his remarks delivered in parliament following President Hassan’s address to Parliament, Zulu said exclaimed what he termed as the Tanzanian President’s humility.

“Had the African Union charter permitted the Zambian people or indeed the African people to be swapping Presidents I would have chosen President Sululu Hassan,” Zulu said. “I would have chosen President Sululu Hassan to be my leader because of the levels of humility.”

He described President Hassan’s humility to lead as being second to none, saying ordinarily in his culture men lead but only in rare circumstances would he accept a woman to lead, and that was President Hassan.

“You will not hear the brutality that we have gone through under the banner of saying we have brought about the rule of law. Which rule of law? A rule of law that allows you to come and break my house when I am not armed. A rule of law that only allows 15 Zambian police officers from one region to be arresting all political matters? In this country… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/i-would-swap-to-have-tanzanian-president-hassan-to-be-my-leader-munir