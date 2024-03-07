Emmanuel Mwamba



DICTATORSHIP; IBA ACT TO REGULATE PODCASTS AND ONLINE BROADCASTING

To provide regulation of online broadcasting (podcasts) to achieve sanity in the sector, Government is revising the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) Act.

Minister of Information and Media Cornelius Mweetwa says reforming of the legislation is also aimed at seeing to it that the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) operates as a truly public service broadcaster.

Mr Mweetwa said the New Dawn administration has noted proliferation of online broadcasting for some time which is seemingly unregulated.

He said yesterday during presentation of the IBA and ZNBC draft layman’s bills by technical working groups.

Mr Mweetwa, who is chief government spokesperson, said this through Ministry of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana.

“There is an issue to do with online broadcasting, we have seen a proliferation of what they call podcasts. So, people are broadcasting online, and there seems to be no regulation around that area.

“That is why it is highly commendable that even that was taken into consideration during this process [drafts bill],” he said.

The minister also said the previous regime created an anomaly in the IBA Act to abuse the national broadcaster to champion its partisan interest.