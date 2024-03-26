If Jonah cared about us the youth in Zambia he would have taken the job at the BBC- Spokesperson For Zambian Youths Tiza Mukuka

IT’S A FOOLISH DECISION, HE WAS SUPPOSED TO TAKE THE JOB – TIZA MUKUKA

YOUTH Alliance Zambia President and spokesperson for Zambian youths Mukuka Kampamba popularly known as Tiza Mukuka has accused Diamond TV news anchor Dingindaba Jona Buyoya of being an unpatriotic Zambian citizen over his decision to turn down a job offer at BBC.

“If Jonah cared about us the youth in Zambia he would have taken the job at the BBC so that he creates space for another person to occupy his current role at Diamond TV. For him to refuse that job, it means he doesn’t care about Zambians at all.”

Opportunities comes once in life and when it comes to job opportunities, always choose where you can earn more.

So that when you get fired or anything happens, you will have the money to venture into other things.

If you look at Lukwesa Burak another Zambian working at the BBC in UK, she is doing far much better than our local journalist’s because of exposure to more opportunities while working there at the BBC.

