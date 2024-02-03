“IF YOU ARE A NEWLY RECRUITED TEACHER COMING TO MANYINGA BUT CANT POINT WHERE YOUR VILLAGE IS HERE, DONT COME HERE”- Manyinga village headmen have warned

MANYINGA DISTRICT A HEART OF NORTH WESTERN PROVINCE.

Yesterday Manyinga District came into a stand still after turning of events which saw the Human resource committee headed by the District Education Board secretary (DEBS) being summoned by His Royal Highness Senior Chief Sikufele of the Mbunda speaking people of Manyinga and Kabompo after suspecting garlic in the 2023 Teacher Recruitment exercise which saw locals being sidelined.

The Hot meeting that produced unstoppable human gun shots of questions was attended my manyinga district Commissioner, manyinga council chairperson, councillors and other angry roaring stakeholders that included the members of the public.

The question is, are manyinga residents tribal? No, the manyinga residents are not tribal but they are defending what belongs to them. North western province has been a victim of job discrimination for so long in many sectors which people have powerless complain about.

Look,every recruitment that comes here is headed and dominated by other tribes which doesn’t happen in other provinces, Is it that people in North western province are not educated? Or is it that people in North western are not capable? No, it is because we allow people manipulate our minds in the name they will not do anything they are cowards.

In every Recruitment, Government has introduced Decentralization so that the locals can benefit more in all the districts in Zambia but come to North western it seems even the people leading us don’t know what decentralization means.

The outcome of 2023 teacher recruitment should be with immediate effect be rejected in solwezi district, mushidamo, kasempa, manyinga and in other affected district. Almost all locals are crying then who got picked? If they are saying the locals don’t have qualification, really? No way, go to colleges and universities it’s actually more North westerners going to do teaching in various subjects.

