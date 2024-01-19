IG SUSPENDS ISSUANCE OF GUN LICENCES

INSPECTOR General of Police Graphael Musamba says he has suspended the issuance of gun licences to private individuals with immediate effect.

And Musamba says only people who are not organised in the head can shoot at people as if they are shooting at objects.

The country has in the last one month seen a number of gun related incidents which have prompted stakeholders to wonder whether the scrutiny people undergo when obtaining a gun license is adequate.

The recent gun incidents is the shooting of former Information minister Ronnie Shikapwasha at his home, as well as the shooting of a patron by his friend at a club in Lusaka.

[ News Diggers ]