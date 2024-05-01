“I’ll smash him” – Rudiger warns Mbappe ahead of possible meet in Champions League final

Antonio Rudiger has made a bold declaration, stating his intent to confront Kylian Mbappe aggressively if Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain clash in the Champions League final.

The prospect of this epic encounter looms large, with Wembley potentially hosting the showdown on June 1.

For this scenario to materialize, Real Madrid must first navigate past Bayern Munich in the semi-finals, while Paris Saint-Germain must overcome Borussia Dortmund on the opposite side of the bracket.

What adds an extra layer of intrigue to this anticipated matchup is the possibility of Mbappe facing off against his rumored future club, as speculation swirls that the French striker is set to join Real Madrid on a free transfer once his contract with PSG expires on June 30.

But Rudiger is in no mood to show mercy to his potential team-mate if their paths cross and told Le Media Carre: “If we face him in the final, we’ll beat him. And if he passes [i.e. dribbles] me, I’ll smash him.”

Despite his tough stance on the field, the German defender welcomed the idea of the 2018 World Cup winner joining the Spanish giants. He noted that Real Madrid has a renowned history of attracting top talent.

“The best players in history have always come to Real Madrid. He’s one of the best players in the world, so it would be a good match,” he said.

When questioned about the reports of Mbappe’s imminent arrival, he added with a smirk: “Who says that he’s (Mbappe) coming, it’s not official.”

Rudiger will be in action against Bayern Munich on Tuesday evening in the first leg of Real’s semi-final tie at Allianz Arena, whereas Mbappe will take the pitch a day later against Borussia Dortmund in Germany.

The focus will shift to the possibility of a high-stakes encounter between the two players in the Champions League final on June 1 if both teams are able to overcome their German opponents at the last four stage of the competition.