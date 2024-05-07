I’M CELEBRATING WITH FRIENDS – Fired ERB chairperson Reynolds Bowa

I’M CELEBRATING WITH FRIENDS – BOWA

Reynolds Bowa yesterday said he had no bitterness against anyone following his dismissal as Energy Regulation Board (ERB) chairperson, adding that he was in fact enjoying a drink with his friends, celebrating because his firing was not like a funeral message.

And opposition Citizens First leader Harry Kalaba said that President Hakainde Hichilema was using Bowa and ERB director general Yohane Mukabe who has proceeded on forced leave as scapegoats to the crisis he had created in the energy sector.

Bowa confirmed to Daily Revelation that… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/im-celebrating-with-friends-bowa/