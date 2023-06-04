IMENDA DISAPPOINTED WITH THE CHITAMBO CDF WORKMANSHIP AS HE DEMANDS FOR AN AUDIT

UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda expreses disappointment with the workmanship of the K665,000 Mukando Primary school in Chitambo Parliamentary Constituency.

Mr. Imenda who also visited K 470,000 Kaundu Health Post in the same Constituency has since called on Central Province Permanent Secretary Milner Mwanakampwe to consider conducting an audit of the utilisation of CDF in the district.

He was particulary shocked to note that the contractor was using poorly prepared burnt bricks while the amount of cement seemed insufficient to adequately hold the structures together.

The visibly annoyed Secretary General described the workmanship as worrisome hence the need to conduct an audit to establish the correct cost of the structures.

The entire Chitambo Town Council management could not provide insights into the Bill of Quantities of the shoddy works as they all ran away.