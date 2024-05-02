IMF is putting Africa under pressure to pay the debts that we owe- Prophet Seer1

IMF is putting Africa under pressure to pay the debts that we owe.

Our leaders in turn have removed subsidies from various commodities to raise money to pay these debts.

Who suffers? The poor, hunger is about to wipe the poor out of the face of the earth, I feel sorry for the poor.

On the other hand, when will our leaders ask the whites to pay back all that they looted and continue to loot from Africa in the name of missionaries and civilization?

Somebody must pay back for all the oil, copper, diamond, gold, emerald and many other precious resources that they looted and continue to loot from Africa.

I just don’t know the kind of leaders that we have in Africa, someone looted your father’s land and still asks you to punish the poor in your country with subsidy removal to pay them what you owe when they are not ready to return what they stole from us and you agree.

When all the poor are dead of hunger, who will the rich rule?

What type of nonsense is this?

