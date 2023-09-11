Increased Weaponisation Of The Zambia Police Is A Threat To The Country’s Democracy – Silavwe

HICHILEMA HAS WEAPONISED POLICE TARGETING OPPOSITION – SILAVWE

He writes:-

The increased weaponisation of the Zambia police by President Hakainde Hichilema’s regime against citizens holding different views is undoubtedly a threat to our country’s democracy.

The President and his horde of supporters must understand that, to hold different views or chosing not to associate with them does not make any citizen an enemy of the state and less Zambian. It is called democracy.

The conduct of the police shows that President HH and his circle of power are dictating to the police command on whom should be persecuted and arrested. Professionalism has left the force headquarters on independence avenue.

We urge President HH to return to full democracy he once so passionately preached about when in the opposition. The political weaponisation of the police is a double edged sword that will both cut him, his supporters and the nation.

Silavwe Jackson.

President

GPZ.