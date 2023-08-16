By ZNS

INTERESTING BRIEF FACTS ABOUT TWO CURRENT MILITARY COMMANDERS!

…the case of the Zambia Army Commander, Lieutenant General Sitali Dennis Alibuzwi and the Zambia National Service Commander, Lieutenant General Maliti Solochi.

Did you know that from 1990-1991, the ZNS Commander was an Officer Cadet at MILTEZ while Lt Gen Alibuzwi was an instructor first at the rank of Lieutenant and later promoted to Captain during the course of training?

And that in 2011, the ZNS Commander was a student at Defence Services and Staff College, popularly known as “the Kamwala” with Gen Alibuzwi as his Directing Staff? Interestingly enough, the two Service Chiefs found themselves in the same syndicate as they undertook a country tour to Nigeria as part of the training programme.

Before that, their paths had also crossed when they were both deployed on a peacekeeping mission in Darfur, Sudan from 2007- 2008; with Lt Gen Alibuzwi serving as Chief Military Personnel Officer of the Mission in El Fashir while the ZNS Commander served as Chief Communications Officer in El Geinena.

In typical fulfillment of the Bemba adage “Inshiku shalingenye nyina no mwana” in 2021, they were both appointed Service Chiefs by the Republican President and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Force, Mr Hakainde Hichilema.

And this August, we have just astonishingly realized that their connection runs deep as they share the same birth month – they are both ‘August Babies’ and they exchanged gifts to celebrate each other’s birthday.

With this seemingly inseparable connection the two have, it might not be surprising to find out that they were in fact co-joined twins in their “previous life”

Anyway, we can only say Happy Birthday our ‘Twin Commanders’ Sir. We cherish you both and pray the comradeship that has defined the way you relate will continue to deepen and permeate to those under you, within and across Services for the betterment of our nation.

Long Live Lieutenant General Sitali Dennis Alibuzwi! Long Live Lieutenant General Maliti Solochi!