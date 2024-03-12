Internet celebrity Andrew Tate detained in Romania

Andrew Tate, an online influencer, was reportedly served with legal documents by British authorities while in Romania, as stated by his spokesperson on Tuesday.

Tate, who is 37 years old, and his brother Tristan Tate were arrested on Monday evening for 24 hours. They are accused of sexual assault in a case that happened in the United Kingdom between 2012 and 2015, according to spokesperson Mateea Petrescu.

She said the Bucharest Court of Appeal will decide on Tuesday whether to execute the warrants issued by the Westminster Magistrates Court in London. This decision could start the process of sending someone to another country for trial.

Four women told the U.K government that Andrew Tate hurt them in a sexual way and physically, but the government did not decide to put him on trial. The people who say they were hurt asked for donations to help pay for their legal fees while they take legal action against him.

“We gave our proof about the terrible violence we suffered and waited for something to be done. ” But four years later, the U. K authorities said they would not punish him,” they say on their campaign page. “This is our only way to make him responsible. ”

It wasn’t clear right away what Tristan Tate is being accused of in the U.K

Petrescu said on Tuesday that the Tate brothers, who have citizenship in both the United Kingdom and the United States, deny the charges and are very disappointed that such serious accusations are being brought up again without any new evidence.

Andrew Tate is accused of committing serious crimes in Romania, including rape, human trafficking, and leading a criminal group that exploits women sexually. In December 2022, he and his brother were caught by the police near Bucharest. They were with two Romanian women at that time. In June, Romanian prosecutors charged all four people, but they say they didn’t do it.

The lawyers for four British women who say Andrew Tate hurt them asked the police to find him and bring him back to Britain. They’re worried he might try to leave Romania.

“Matthew Jury, a boss at the law firm, said he was very happy to hear the news today. Many people were worried that Tate would not face punishment in Romania and other countries. ” “We are thankful to the British authorities for listening to our worries and issuing an arrest warrant. ” “Tate is being blamed for doing really bad things to a lot of people and he needs to take responsibility for it. ”

Jury said that Tate has been telling a lot of lies about the criminal charges he’s facing in the UK in interviews with famous media people like Tucker Carlson and Piers Morgan. He’s been doing this since he got arrested in Romania.

“Tate has 8. 9 million followers on X, also known as Twitter. He says the prosecutors in Romania have no proof against him and are trying to silence him for political reasons. ” He was banned from popular social media sites before for saying mean things about women and spreading hate.

On Tuesday, Tate posted on his social media account, saying, “I’m not scared of the Matrix, I only fear God. ” He uses the word “Matrix” to talk about a big conspiracy he thinks is against men.

After the Tate brothers were taken by the police in Romania, they were kept in a police station for three months before being told to stay inside their house. They were later told they could only go to certain areas in Bucharest and nearby Ilfov County. Right now, they are not allowed to go out of Romania. The court case in Romania is still in the early stages, where the people accused can argue against the evidence that the prosecutors have against them. A date for the trial has not been decided yet.

In October, lawyers for people who say they were hurt held a meeting in Bucharest. They said Andrew Tate and his group tried to scare their clients into not speaking up.

In January, Tate won a case to get his things back from the police in Romania. They took his things right after they arrested him.

The Romanian government took 15 fancy cars, 14 expensive watches, and money in different types worth about 3. 6 million euros (3. 9 million dollars)