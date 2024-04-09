Investigate stroke cases in Luanshya – Ex-Mayor Nathan Chanda

Investigate stroke cases in Luanshya – Ex-Mayor

Former Luanshya mayor, Nathan Chanda is concerned by what he terms are rising cases of stroke in the mining town of Luanshya.

Chanda has requested the Ministry of Health to research why stroke cases were rising in the mining town, which has fallen on hard times.

Chanda, who recently donated crutches to some stroke patients to aid their walking, claimed that the disease had become alarming, particularly in Luanshya’s Roan and Mpatamatu areas.

He said researching and analyzing stroke cases in Luanshya would pave way for targeted interventions, as well as preventative strategies.

“Public awareness campaigns, dissemination of information on healthy lifestyle habits and improved access to healthcare facilities, are all essential components of stroke prevention initiatives,” he stressed.