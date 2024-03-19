IRISH GOVT COMMITS 300,000 EUROS TO ZAMBIA’S EFFORTS TOWARDS ADDRESSING EFFECTS OF DROUGHT

By Chileshe Mwango

The Irish government has committed 300,000 Euros to Zambia’s efforts towards addressing devastating challenges resulting from the country’s drought situation.

Speaking at the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding- MOU between the two countries on Political Consultation Framework, Irish Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darregh O’Brien says Ireland remains committed to collaborating with Zambia in combatting climate change.

Mr. O’Brien observes that climate change is the next essential crisis which calls for a global response.

The visiting minister has also applauded Zambia’s stance on the Russia-Ukraine and the Palestine-Israel conflict, saying no country has been as brave as Zambia on the two international matters in the region.

And Acting Foreign Affairs Minister Mulambo Haimbe has commended the Irish government for its continued support to Zambia in various sectors such as education and human rights programs among many others.

PHOENIX NEWS