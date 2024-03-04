IS IT BAD BEHAVIOUR AND PROMISCUITY IN LUSAKA THAT IS CAUSING THE DROUGHT?- NEVERS MUMBA

IS IT BAD BEHAVIOUR AND PROMISCUITY IN LUSAKA THAT IS CAUSING THE DROUGHT?

(DEAR DR. NEVERS COLUMN)

Young People Listen!!!

I have seen a lot of you writting that Eh!! It’s because of this and that! That’s why it’s not raining in Lusaka. [Or the entire Zambia]

Some say it’s because of Promiscuity

Some say it’s because of the dressing of ladies. Some even blame it on the Political Leaders 🤣😅.

STOP IT 🛑

God loves and cares for both good people and those who are evil. How do we know that? Jesus offers one bit of evidence: God causes the sun to shine and the rain to fall on everyone, no matter who they are or what they are guilty of.

The Bible says so in Matthew 5:45: “For he causes his sun to rise on evil people as well as on those who are good, and his rain falls on both the righteous and the wicked”

However, this doesn’t mean that God cannot save us from the drought. Neither does it mean that we must continue in our evil ways. When we are faced with problems of this nature like drought, the faithful prayer of the People can cause the heart of God to look at us with mercy. God says:

” if My people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land.”

Zambians have decided to call themselves a Christian Nation and we therefore qualify to be among those that are His [ God’s] people that are called by His name. Let us, therefore, REPENT, and together, seek the face of God. Let us also apply our knowledge on the issue of drought. The Bible says faith without works is dead, so we must also organize ourselves and see how we can put measures in place to MITIGATE AGAINST THE EFFECTS OF CLIMATE CHANGE AND POOR RAINFALL…

ZAMBIA SHALL BE SAVED!