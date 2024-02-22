COMMENT

Is Lungu the only item on UPND governance agenda?

From the time Zambians voted the Patriotic Front out of government, we have seen an avalanche of attacks on those who served in the previous government. We have also witnessed a barrage of scorn, ridicule and outright gagging of former president Edgar Lungu.

Whenever he has opened his mouth even in good faith, he has received criticism, both justified and unjustified. We remember writing and publishing an editorial comment in September last year where we advised the UPND government against gagging Edgar.



Yet, the trend has continued viciously, especially after he announced his political come back. And just as we said then we repeat that Edgar’s come back was orchestrated by the UPND who have proved that they have had no agenda of their own to govern this country other than blaming Edgar and the PF. They cried for the mandate to govern this country and Zambians gave them after they promised paradise.

Almost three years in office, the new dawn government has been blaming PF for almost everything. Whatever PF did, Zambians punished them by voting them out. So it is incompetence of the highest order for the UPND to keep blaming PF for all their time in office. They have the keys to government, and so they should just work and deliver.



We have also noticed that some of our fellow citizens have nothing to talk about other than waiting for Edgar to say something then they attack him. It’s like they can’t initiate ideas of their own – they’re just a bunch of reactionaries who praise President Hakainde Hichilema even when they are also affected by his incompetent leadership.

It is not our mandate to worship any leader the way they’re worshiping Hakainde. Yes, Edgar made mistakes but he also did a lot of good things. At least even when he was campaigning to succeed Michael Sata he did not promise big things like Hakainde did. Besides, Edgar would never talk too much like Hakainde who talks more than he works. The point here is that Edgar is a Zambian who should be allowed to speak and interact with his fellow citizens. If those in leadership have failed, let them admit instead of always blaming Edgar and the PF for everything. We will not be surprised if they blame Edgar for the many foreign trips Hakainde has taken in a very short period.



We have also noticed that whenever Edgar keeps quiet, some UPND mouthpieces also run out of what to say. The moment he says something, they wake up from slumber and compete in issuing empty statements in order to be noticed by Hakainde. They quickly turn themselves into Hakainde’s dogs of war. We urge them to find issues of their own to talk about. This country is in a crisis.

The economy is bleeding, civic space has shrunk, and the Judiciary and Legislature have been swallowed by the Executive arm of government. Just when we thought we had brought in gentlemen and women who would follow the rule of law as they campaigned, lo and behold, we are treated to shameless mingalato. The same things they were condemning Edgar for, they have tripled them without shame. They are totally stranded. They don’t know what to do with the mandate Zambians gave them. It’s mistake upon mistake from the super economist. We therefore ask them to find better things to talk about other than Edgar. Zambians are tired of this topic, please! Work and show Zambians the results or else just keep quiet.-The Mast