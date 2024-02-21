Is Nc’wala Ceremony Proceeding In View Of Declared National Mourning 24th – 25th February?- Peter Sinkamba

By Peter Sinkamba



IS NC’WALA CEREMONY PROCEEDING IN VIEW OF DECLARED NATIONAL MOURNING 24th – 25th FEBRUARY?

President Hakainde Hichilema has directed that as a mark of respect for late President of Namibia, Hage Geingob, all flags in Zambia should fly half-mast. This entails that flags will fly at half-mast starting from tomorrow, February 21 to Sunday, February 25, 2024.

President Geingob died on February 4, 2024, aged 82.

Most importantly, President Hichilema has declared two days of National Mourning on Saturday 24th and Sunday 25th February, 2024, which will be the memorial service and burial service days of Dr Geingob.

In this regard, the Secretary to the Cabinet, Patrick Kangwa has guided that during the stated period, all of us must mourning with the Namibian people the of Dr. Geingob.

During the period of National Mourning, all programmes of entertainment nature are banned for that period 06:00 hours to 18:00 hours.

Incidentally, Saturday 24th February this year is programmed by the Ngoni as the day for Nc’wala celebration. I was due to travel to Chipata to take part in Nc’wala event that was all planned several months earlier.

I am not sure whether arising from the coincidence with the National Mourning, Government or organizers will direct the postponment of the Nc’wala ceremony.

Namibia has always mourned with during our times of loss of our late presidents. Thus, even if Government or event organisers do not postpone the event, I find it gross disrespect for me to proceed to Nc’wala ceremony on Saturday, during National Mourning of our departed neighbour, Dr. Geingob, who personally mourned with us during the loss of our beloved Dr. Kenneth Kaunda and others. MHSRIEP.