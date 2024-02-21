Is Nc’wala Ceremony Proceeding In View Of Declared National Mourning 24th – 25th February?- Peter Sinkamba

By Peter Sinkamba
IS NC’WALA CEREMONY PROCEEDING IN VIEW OF DECLARED NATIONAL MOURNING 24th – 25th FEBRUARY?
President Hakainde Hichilema has directed that as a mark of respect for late President of Namibia, Hage Geingob, all flags in Zambia should fly half-mast. This entails that flags will fly at half-mast starting from tomorrow, February 21 to Sunday, February 25, 2024.
President Geingob died on February 4, 2024, aged 82.
Most importantly, President Hichilema has declared two days of National Mourning on Saturday 24th and Sunday 25th February, 2024, which will be the memorial service and burial service days of Dr Geingob.
In this regard, the Secretary to the Cabinet, Patrick Kangwa has guided that during the stated period, all of us must mourning with the Namibian people the of Dr. Geingob.
During the period of National Mourning, all programmes of entertainment nature are banned for that period 06:00 hours to 18:00 hours.
Incidentally, Saturday 24th February this year is programmed by the Ngoni as the day for Nc’wala celebration. I was due to travel to Chipata to take part in Nc’wala event that was all planned several months earlier.
I am not sure whether arising from the coincidence with the National Mourning, Government or organizers will direct the postponment of the Nc’wala ceremony.
Namibia has always mourned with during our times of loss of our late presidents. Thus, even if Government or event organisers do not postpone the event, I find it gross disrespect for me to proceed to Nc’wala ceremony on Saturday, during National Mourning of our departed neighbour, Dr. Geingob, who personally mourned with us during the loss of our beloved Dr. Kenneth Kaunda and others. MHSRIEP.
Peter Sinkamba, the only rational ,sober , objective and pleasant opposition politician. So honest that he will never fear to state his truth as he knows it. If this country had the likes of Sinkamba , Hamududu,and Andy ford Banda as the only politicians truly ZAMBIA would be a grrat country. These guys are GREAT sons of the soil. So sincere in wanting only the best for motherland.
There are always exceptions to the general rule, and nchwala will be that exception. To organised a traditional event of that nature takes time and money, tell me if the Chief will listen to you on this issue when nchwala has taken place even under a pandemic like COVID, yes it should have been postponed but for peace and tranquility, let it go ahead. Of course a moment of silence will be given in his honour just like what happens in other developed nations. Even in games it happens, you give a moment of silence and go ahead to play your game.
National mourning only takes place in Lusaka. Whoever was declaring national mourning should have considered the date for Ncwala and the preparations that have already gone into this. Government has within its possession the calendar of traditional ceremonies from January to December.
National mourning is just in name. Life continues as usual.