IT CAN’T BE BUSINESS AS USUALLET HAIMBE GO- Fred M’membe

IT CAN’T BE BUSINESS AS USUAL
LET HAIMBE GO
In June, 2021 Mr Matt Hancock resigned as UK’s health secretary after he breached social distance guidance by kissing a married colleague.
Mr Hancock came under pressure after the media published images and a video of him and Ms Gina Coladangelo, who were both married with children, kissing. And in his letter of resignation, Mr Hancock apologised for “breaking the guidance” and equally, apologised to his family and loved ones for putting them through such.
The then British Prime Minister Boris Johnson accepted Mr Hancock’s resignation.
But in Zambia today, the Minister of Justice and acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Mulambo Haimbe is accused of being at the centre or triggering the gruesome murder of Ms Valerie Franco and the subsequent suicide of her husband Mr Mike Ilishebo, and Mr Hakainde Hichilema is quiet, even Mr Haimbe is silent too and carrying on like its business as usual.
All we are seeing are praise singers and Mr Hichilema’s guerrilla media channels managed by the State House media team attempting to defend the indefensible: “Let he who is without sin, cast the first stone”. What type of logic is this? What type of leadership is this? Are these people serious about the country?
Mr Hichilema’s silence on this matter signifies massive leadership failure. Surely, it cannot be business as usual. The fact that Mr Haimbe could continue discharging his responsibilities amidst such grace accusations brings Mr Hichilema’s judgment into question.
Certainly, Mr Haimbe needs to satisfy both the legal and moral dimensions of the matter in order for him to remain without stain.
And for Mr Hichilema, he must know that the social and political cost of these allegations is massive. Trying to conceal or disguise this embarrassing and disastrous incident by handling or representing it misleadingly or keeping quiet on it won’t work.
We urge Mr Hichilema to do the right thing for the sake of the country. Let Haimbe go!
Fred M’membe
President of the Socialist Party
We don’t rely on rumors Fred, we want facts. But why don’t you resign as socialist party president due to Kabimba’ s assertions of your gayism. Don’t waste your time leave our hardworking minister to deliver.
aFuledi yakumbuyo I concur with @Clayford Moyo you’ve no moral right to about Haimbe, when you’ve failed to resign based on Kabimba’s claim on your passion for yaku matako! Elo what about your tax evasion through your now defunct post newspaper limited and Zambian Airways, your failure to remit statutory obligations such as napsa for these company’s? What moral rubbish is that?
Grow up fuledi matako do as you say not kwati imputy insula!!!
Haimbe won’t be fired…and offcourse he won’t resign..Just like the self confessed instigator and promoter of Tribal Hate Speech, Cornelius Mweetwa, whose alleged Philandering led to the death of another innocent. They are swimming in the blood of the innocents. But let them know that blood is a huge cost.. especially for a Party of so called Angels. And as citizens we will document this , and will turn this into key campaign points during rallies, and everywhere…They didn’t come into government with a licence to destroy other people’s homes. let them think they are untouchables..The votes will arrest them , that’s when they will know that blood is a huge cost.
Keep dreaming. Tell your matako president to resign for wanting to behind winter, failing to pay taxes and loans he borrowed.
Mr. Moyo,are you from Zimbabwe or you are just not up to date with current affairs. King Fred Mmembe has not created any rumour, these are things your Haimbe is involved in, cheating with somebody’s wife. And leading to the death of the couple. King Fred didn’t send Haimbe to go after somebody’s wife. Haimbe has created the problems on himself, so must resign on moral grounds! This is a very big scandal
Hammer Head Gumu Gumu Mumembe Fuledi, what is your problem?
If I was Haimbe, I won’t be wasting time worrying about ilyashi yamu kachasu!
Only a mentally deranged person goes to accuse an innocent person falsely, and acting on rumors to kill someone’s daughter and taking own life.
Some men have dangerous Nsanje … Kikikiki.
As for this case, it’s a dead one.
The dead cannot testify!
So, ni washout!
Try bringing another allegation empty Hammer Head Gumu Gumu Mumembe Fuledi … Kikikiki
Was the Minister convicted of any marriage interference?
Sir , you have been accused ( and court has agreed) by Winter that you had proposed homo sex. Have you quit politics or your quest to become president?
To be honest, ECL was proactive in making the right decisions about such kind of happenings. I am not politicaly inclined and the truth has to be told. The behaviour of haimbe, mweetwa, kakubo and masebo has brought hhs’ failure in the spot light.
Mabumba was kicked out simply because of that.
Let the right action be taken or else hh is just digging a pit for himself.
Advice is free. Let the right step and consequently, decision be made.
Mmembe and Haimbe must do the honorable thing. Leave politics forever. Then all crooked politicians must follow suite. Question is who will be left standing among them. Maybe only HH and Nalumango!
M’membe is speaking as if he is not a lawyer, where to they convict people on social media?