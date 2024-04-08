IT CAN’T BE BUSINESS AS USUALLET HAIMBE GO- Fred M’membe

IT CAN’T BE BUSINESS AS USUAL

LET HAIMBE GO

In June, 2021 Mr Matt Hancock resigned as UK’s health secretary after he breached social distance guidance by kissing a married colleague.

Mr Hancock came under pressure after the media published images and a video of him and Ms Gina Coladangelo, who were both married with children, kissing. And in his letter of resignation, Mr Hancock apologised for “breaking the guidance” and equally, apologised to his family and loved ones for putting them through such.

The then British Prime Minister Boris Johnson accepted Mr Hancock’s resignation.

But in Zambia today, the Minister of Justice and acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Mulambo Haimbe is accused of being at the centre or triggering the gruesome murder of Ms Valerie Franco and the subsequent suicide of her husband Mr Mike Ilishebo, and Mr Hakainde Hichilema is quiet, even Mr Haimbe is silent too and carrying on like its business as usual.

All we are seeing are praise singers and Mr Hichilema’s guerrilla media channels managed by the State House media team attempting to defend the indefensible: “Let he who is without sin, cast the first stone”. What type of logic is this? What type of leadership is this? Are these people serious about the country?

Mr Hichilema’s silence on this matter signifies massive leadership failure. Surely, it cannot be business as usual. The fact that Mr Haimbe could continue discharging his responsibilities amidst such grace accusations brings Mr Hichilema’s judgment into question.

Certainly, Mr Haimbe needs to satisfy both the legal and moral dimensions of the matter in order for him to remain without stain.

And for Mr Hichilema, he must know that the social and political cost of these allegations is massive. Trying to conceal or disguise this embarrassing and disastrous incident by handling or representing it misleadingly or keeping quiet on it won’t work.

We urge Mr Hichilema to do the right thing for the sake of the country. Let Haimbe go!

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party