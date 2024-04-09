It has Ended in tears for Scammers & Impiya shabalanda team

SUCCESSFUL RAID ON INTERNET FRAUD SYNDICATE IN LUSAKA

Lusaka, Tuesday 9th March, 2024

The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) through its collaborative efforts with other Law Enforcement Agencies, through the inter-agency framework agreement led the Zambia Police (ZP), Department of Immigration, and the Anti-terrorism organizations, in a significant breakthrough in the fight against cybercrime.

Following thorough intelligence operations, a raid was conducted on Golden Top Support Services, located in Roma, Lusaka, uncovering a sophisticated internet fraud syndicate.

During the operation, Sim Boxing Machines were discovered on-site, facilitating the bypassing of local service providers’ networks for fraudulent activities, including internet fraud and online scams.

Additionally, over 13, 000 thousands of SIM cards, both domestic and international, was seized, underscoring the extent of the operation’s reach.

Counting of these SIM cards is still in process but so far our team has counted over 1,742 Vodafone SIM cards, over 7,778 MTN SIM cards, and 4,016 Airtel SIM cards including 11 sim boxes.

It was revealed that the organization employed unsuspecting Zambian youths aged between 20 and 25, mostly school leavers, under the impression that they shall work as call center agents, tasking them with engaging in deceptive conversations with unsuspecting mobile users across various platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram, chatrooms, and others, using scripted dialogues.

The scope of their illicit operations extended beyond Zambia’s borders, with evidence indicating sophisticated mobile and internet communication with individuals in countries such as Singapore, Peru, UAE, and others across the continent.

In total, 77 suspects, including 50 males and 27 females from Zambia, along with 23 foreign nationals, predominantly 22 Chinese nationals and one Cameroonian, were apprehended.

Notably, several foreign nationals were found to be residing in the country without proper documentation.

Following the raid, 17 Zambian suspects were released, while 60, along with 22 Chinese male adults and one Cameroonian, were detained for further questioning.

Seized items included 93 desktop computers, 42 new and boxed computers, one laptop, a satellite gadget, and other ICT-related equipment.

Furthermore, two firearms, a Beretta and a sig suer, along with 78 rounds of ammunition, were seized.

Additionally, two motor vehicles including a black Alphard motor vehicle, registration number BAT 8373 and a Toyota Land cruiser, registration number BAE 5675 belonging to a Chinese national linked to the business, was seized.

The DEC emphasizes the alarming rise in internet fraud cases, leading to substantial financial losses for citizens and contributing to various forms of money laundering schemes. As technology continues to advance, the Commission remains vigilant in combating cybercrime and protecting the interests of the Zambian populace.

Issued by:

Mwenge Mulenga

Public Relations Officer

Drug Enforcement Commission