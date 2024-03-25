It is becoming much clearer that Bassirou Diomaye Faye has won yesterday’s Sénégalese presidential elections- Fred M’membe

SENEGALESE ELECTIONS

It is becoming much clearer that Bassirou Diomaye Faye has won yesterday’s Sénégalese presidential elections.

Supporters of Senegal’s presidential candidate Bassirou Diomaye Faye have taken to the streets of the capital, Dakar, in celebration as early results from yesterday’s vote showed the opposition contender in the lead.



The celebrations came as at least five of the 19 candidates in the race issued statements congratulating Faye on what they called his victory.

But his main rival from the ruling coalition, former Prime Minister Amadou Ba, said the celebrations were premature.

“For our part, and considering the feedback of the results from our team of experts, we are certain that, in the worst case scenario, we will go to a run-off,” Ba’s campaign said in a statement.



Faye was the Secretary General of PASTEF prior to it being dissolved.

Leaders of FRAPP are members of PASTEF. FRAPP is a member of West African Peoples Organisation (WAPO).



He also was in jail with Sonko and was released on March 13 as part of the amnesty law introduced earlier this month. Only 44 years old and mastermind of the Sonko campaign in 2018, his win brings West Africa closer to a progressive direction. Let’s remember he campaigned under the banner of Pana Africanism and launched his campaign in Casamance!



The question on Casamence’s sovereignty remains something to watch, but the people of Senegal as a whole voted to break with the usual identity politics on religion and ethnicity used as a scapegoat to justify secession of Casamance.

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party