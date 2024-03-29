It Is Difficult For Me To Wake Up And Attack A Leader Who Is Trying To Improve The Welfare Of Every Citizen Simply Because I’m An Activist- Sikaile Sikaile

IT IS DIFFICULT FOR ME TO WAKE UP AND ATTACK A LEADER WHO IS TRYING TO IMPROVE THE WELFARE OF EVERY CITIZEN SIMPLY BECAUSE I’M AN ACTIVIST

I fought ECL’s administration because it was killing innocent citizens with its thugs on daily and former President was ok with it. The only time you will hear him talk unless a PF member is a victim of political violence. We tried several times to remind him about his duty to protect every citizen but nothing was taken serious. For that reason, I disliked ECL’s type of leadership because he showed his level of incompetence and nothing personal at all. He is not a leader that’s why he behaved like that turning our nation into a state controlled by thugs and oppressing citizens.

Even if we were to stand in a court of law, I would still explain why I believe President Lungu was behind and content with the violence. You want me take opposition leaders serious like UKA driven by the very people who were brutalizing citizens few months ago. I’m normal please!

Now you same PF, want me to fight HH, who has never ordered his cadres to kill citizens? You want me to fight him for promoting unity in the country, for protecting our security men and women from being beaten by PF thugs, for ensuring equitable distribution of CDF to all Zambians? Let us be fair and I’m wondering that this is when you are seeing that I stood up for citizens yet your administration was always on my neck. Being an activist or opposition doesn’t mean that you have to oppose the government on everything it does no. Please do your research proper. I critically analyze issues and I think there is sanity in Zambia today. We have transition from a state under thugs to a state ruled by statesmen.

I use my education wisely and for developmental purposes. I don’t think with my stomach, but with my head. When our leaders do sensible things, let us support them so that tomorrow they can be encouraged to do even better.

To those calling me names, you are at liberty. If you think I have lost track in my activism, you too can embark on that mission and make a difference. In fact, this is the best time because you are guaranteed peace and safety. Ask my elder brother Sean Tembo how he was almost killed by PF thugs during a peaceful demonstration.

Under the UPND government, we see people protesting, but there’s no such thing as being brutalized by party cadres. Please, it is your constitutional right to speak up if you feel that the current government is not performing well. Some of us, who understand development, can already see significant progress.

My appeal to those of you affected by my poor activism under the UPND government is that, be a responsible citizen, be an activist, and take over from where some of us have left off. If you say we have lost track because we don’t see anything wrong that warrants criticizing the president, then understand that some of us have been voicing out on many national issues. So, I don’t understand exactly what you, my dear PF brothers and sisters, want me to do.

SIKAILE C SIKAILE

GOOD GOVERNANCE ACTIVIST