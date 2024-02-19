It Is So Painful And Shameful To See That Zambians Have Already Started Missing The Pf Rule, Just Because Of The Upnd’s Own Self Destruction And Self Deception Trajector- Friday Kashiwa

IT IS SO PAINFUL AND SHAMEFUL TO SEE THAT ZAMBIANS HAVE ALREADY STARTED MISSING THE PF RULE, JUST BECAUSE OF THE UPND’S OWN SELF DESTRUCTION AND SELF DECEPTION TRAJECTORY.

By Friday Kashiwa

It is an undisputable fact that currently Zambia as a country has the most disorganized, disjointed and impotent opposition to challenge the ruling UPND administration at the moment.

In its current form, the opposition parties and their leaders are just a collection of Zambia One Comedians offering more comedy than alternative leadership and checks and balances.

If that is the case, why then is the conception and narrative that UPND government will be a one term administration getting increasingly louder and well coordinated each day?

The simple and convincing answer is found within ourselves as a party and as members because

WE HAVE BECOME VERY GOOD STUDENTS OF THE PF ADMINISTRATION IN THE SUBJECTS OF ARROGANCE, SELF DESTRUCTION AND SELF DECEPTION and this is a very dangerous recipe for a one term administration.

Unfortunately, those who are now in the comfort zone of the New Dawn Administration have decided to bury their well fed heads in the sand and seem to be happy with the status quo despite the imminent one term administration reality.

But for most of us who have suffered for this party for more than 20 years to bring it into government, we have an obligation to defend the core values, beliefs and principles upon which our credible party was founded on.

After running the most spirited and well coordinated opposition race for over 25 years, where then have we gone wrong as a party, now that we have the instruments of power?

After being sworn in, the President Mr Hakainde Hichilema adopted and embraced the most suicidal, dangerous and politically unworkable policy of methodical and systematic approach to the appointments, replacements and deployments of staff in the most sensitive governance structures, leaving him vulnerable to manipulations by his former enemies.

Then no sooner had the new republican President HH taken his oath of office and started settling down than our Party Secretary and the Secretariat in general went on overdrive and rampage welcoming into our party those who contributed to the defeat of PF.

Those who were demeaning and insulting the party and President HH are their favorites so that they can quickly assist UPND administration the way how to lose power within one term.

The eleventh hour alliance partners have been a total chaotic leadership mess and failure in the various respective portfolios they have been placed.

Just look at the most current underperforming and disorganized Ministries and Govt departments, then you will agree with me that those are in the hands of our eleventh hour alliance partners.

And one would wonder, when did they even have the chance to go through the UPND party manifesto, otherwise someone would have known the party’s priority is the timely distribution of affordable farming inputs.

In opposition, we worked very well with a lot of prominent men and women and the some credible online media houses as our sympathizers.

Now these are the same ones we have started demonizing, fighting, insulting and targeting as our upnd party’s top enemies.

When did OCIDA in general and Archbishop Emeritus Telesphode Mpundu and Brebner Changala in particular become our party’s enemies.

The enemies are those Judas Iscariots who pretended to be OCIDA founding members when in actual fact they are just political job seekers.

When did senior Counsel John Sangwa and the online media house Zambia Whistleblowers become our party’s enemies.

To me and am sure to all the well meaning Zambians, these people and media platforms mean well and give timely advise to the UPND Government in good faith.

Truth be told that as UPND party and administration in power, we have just become very good students of the PF’s self destructive and self deception matrix that the reality of the one term administration is everyday looking into our face.

Because as a party, we have decided to welcome members and embrace the leadership style of the people we managed to kick out of power SO THAT THEY CAN HELP US AS UPND ADMINISTRATION TO BE KICKED OUT – within the first term of our administration.

Cry My Beloved UPND..

Friday Kashiwa.

Shiwang’andu

