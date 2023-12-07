IT’S A MESS: HICHILEMA IS BLANK ON THE ECONOMY….Alefwaya nangu talefwaya, 2026 yena aleya- Fred M’membe

IT’S A MESS: HICHILEMA IS BLANK ON THE ECONOMY

It is clear that Mr Hakainde Hichilema and his corrupt puppet regime have no plan to manage the economic crisis of the country.

They spoke so eloquently about their plans and their policies to solve the economic problems of the country. They also have blamed everybody except themselves for the problems that are causing so much misery and suffering amongst our people.

And it’s on this same basis that the people gave them a platform to make their voices heard and to eventually get them into government.

Our people had hope that they were making the right choice and that they were choosing decent, honest and committed leaders. Our people literally believed every word of assurance that was given by Mr Hichilema.

But today, there is nothing happening in the country and life keeps getting worse. The rising cost of living is hurting the very citizens they promised a better life.

The hunger, poverty and despair that is currently prevailing in the country is heartbreaking as prices of commodities sharply rise daily whilst the earning power remains stuck in a rut.

The situation keeps getting desperate and it is spiraling out of control. There is hopelessness everywhere including amongst the ruling party supporters. But for how long shall this be tolerated by our people?

Even though, Mr Hichilema and his league are trying so hard look busy and pretend like all is well, and they have answers to our problems, the reality is that they are blank in their minds and definitely stuck.

Mr Hichilema and his corrupt puppet regime have no idea what they’re doing and where they’re taking us as a nation. They’re at sea and if not stopped, they will destroy this county terribly.

What we are saying here is not something new because even senior UPND leaders are discussing these matters in the dark corners of this administration. It has dawned on them that they lack leadership, foresight, intellect and demonstrable ability to understand the state of our economy and the social political situation.

Equally, Mr Hichilema’s own Cabinet ministers are admitting secretly that he lacks the selflessness and capacity to engineer a workable and sustainable economic and political transformation for the country.

In fact, even their friends in the international community are talking about their failure to manage and transform this economy and ultimately guarantee a prosperous and sustainable survival of the people.

We are aware that a number of their Western counterparts have already passed a verdict that Mr Hichilema will not solve this economic crisis and instead will resort to tyrannical and authoritarian measures in his quest to retain power.

And so, all these draconian steps such as the violation of our Constitutional order, human rights abuses, detentions and torture, abuse of the judiciary, parliament, the police and other institutions of governance are all well calculated at boosting Mr Hichilema’s chances of securing a second term of office.

Mr Hichilema wants power at all cost even when it’s absolutely clear that there is nothing they will do to turn the economy around or warranty their continued stay in office. They only want power for selfish reasons. To protect their business interests and their corrupt financial networks.

But it won’t work. There is no way the Zambian people will allow personal interest to dictate the future of our country.

We shall stand together and stop this selfish and reckless ambition of Mr Hichilema and restore order, stability, prosperity, and democracy in our country.

Alefwaya nangu talefwaya, 2026 yena aleya!

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party