IT’S CHIMBWI NO PLAN GOVT, IT’S LIES AFTER LIES – SIKOTA

By Fox Correspondent

THE UPND administration should desist from telling lies in the manner they are doing as doing so will not help them correct their mistakes, United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) chairperson Sakwiba Sikota has warned.

And Citizens First president Harry Kalaba says lies is the hallmark of the UPND government, adding that there is no truth in what the UPND say and do.

Kalaba said this after Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister, Jack Mwiimbu lied that Government is not blocking opposition political parties from holding public rallies, saying that Citizens First party had been given permit to hold its rally in Nchelenge.

He said it was shocking that despite Mwiimbu knowing very well that his police officers could not allow a mobilisation political rally in Nchelenge, went ahead to expose his ignorance and ended up lying to the people of Zambia.

“That is the problem when you want to fool people, you end up fooling yourself. The fact is democracy in Zambia is at its lowest. You cannot trust these people in government. Look at how confused they have been over Fr. Mukosa, in the night they plot to arrest him, after the plot backfires they retreat and start accusing each other,” he said.

Kalaba, said the minister was telling lies by insinuating that his party was given a permit to hold a public rally in Nchelenge.

He said the police blatantly refused a request by Citizens First to hold a public rally on April 11, 2024.

“Minister Jack Mwiimbu has lied by insinuating that Citizens First was given a permit to hold public rally because it is a legal entity, those are are total lies,” he said.

And Sikota has accused the UPND of blocking the registration of the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) as a political party through delay tactics.

Sikota, said the statement from government that the Alliance was an illegal entity was part of the delay tactics being used to delay its registration.

Sikota said this during a media briefing in response to Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister, Jack Mwiimbu, who had earlier on Wednesday declared the alliance as an illegal entity as reported by Zambia Monitor.

He wondered how the minister could deny the Alliance the opportunity to hold a rally in Kafue without thoroughly explaining the reasons behind such a decision.

“The Alliance has appealed to Minister Mwiimbu against the Zambia Police Service denial for a permit to hold a rally this Saturday in Kafue District,” Sikota indicated.

Sikota said that the denial by Mwiimbu on the grounds that UKA was an illegal entity was in contravention of the the Zambian Constitution.

He claimed that there was arbitrary implementation of the Public Order Act and this had been proved by the fact that the Inspector-General of Police had made a blanket and arbitrary declaration that there shall be no public rallies.

“The law does not give him this power and we implore you to restore the rule of law in Zambia by reversing this blanket ban on public rallies and meetings that has been unconstitutionally declared. They are doing things in a chimbwi no plan manner,” Sikota advised.