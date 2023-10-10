IT’S CORRUPTION

…KBF warns Haimbe, Kabesha over dubious consent judgements

By Fox Reporter

ZAMBIA Must Prosper (ZMP) president Kelvin Fube Bwalya has described as official corruption consent judgements in which individuals close to President Hakainde Hichilema and the Presidency are being awarded millions of kwacha as compensation for wrong prosecution.

Bwalya, a prominent Lawyer, popularly known as KBF, has warned Minister of Justice Mulambo Haimbe and Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha that the hefty compensations amount to syphoning public money to reward President Hichilema’s friends and associates.

Speaking last night when he featured on the Oxygen of Democracy live programme on Prime TV, he said there was no basis for compensation because a nolle prosequi was not an acquittal.

“It’s corruption. I’m advising those who are receiving this money. Don’t be quick to spend it because you may have to return it,” Bwalya said.

The State has entered into consent judgements in which former Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Mutembo Nchito and those who had been detained with President Hichilema in the treason case have been awarded millions of Kwacha.