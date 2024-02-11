It’s difficult to find a better liar than Hichilema – M’membe … Barotse has exposed his shallowness

President Hakainde Hichilema is a liar who has been caught up on the Barotseland agreement issue, Socialist Party leader Dr Fred M’membe has said.

And M’membe says the cost of living is high for the majority of Zambians, but President Hichilema is quiet because he has no solution to the economic problems affecting the country.

Speaking during a press briefing at his office in Garden Compound, M’membe said President Hichilema is liar who has no clue on how to solve the Barotseland issue.

"Today we have the issue of Barotseland and Mr. Hakainde has no clue on how to address that issue, he has no clue. He went about it carelessly boasting, carelessly threatening, but now what…