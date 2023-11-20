It’s outright insanity idea any Bemba, Easterner who criticises HH is PF – Sishuwa Sishuwa

It’s outright insanity idea any Bemba, Easterner who criticises HH is PF – Sishuwa

Dr Sishuwa Sishuwa says it’s outrightly insane that any Bemba or easterner who criticises Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership actions is by default a PF supporter because tens of thousands of Bembas and easterners voted for UPND.

Dr Sishuwa urged against defending President Hakainde Hichilema to the point of zealotry on just any matter.

“Also, this idea that any Bemba or Easterner who criticises Hichilema’s leadership actions is, by default, a PF supporter is outrightly insane and must stop. Tens of thousands of Bembas and Easterners voted for Hichilema. Like anybody else, these have the right to hold him and his administration to account without being labelled as PF supporters.

My Lozi and Tonga clansmen, please settle down!” Dr Sishuwa urged. “When the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops spoke out in defence of Hichilema while he was in opposition (see the links below for examples of evidence) and raised several governance concerns against Edgar Lungu’s administration, their ethnic or regional identity did not matter. Today… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/its-outright-insanity-idea-any-bemba-easterner-who-criticises-hh-is-pf-sishuwa/