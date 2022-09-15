IT’S RAINING CASH AS MAZABUKA GETS K12M CDF

By Evans Liyali

The Mazabuka Municipal Council has received K12.5 million Constituency Development Fund (CDF) under the second quarter of 2022, with part of the money allocated to procurement of Earth Moving Equipment.

Mazabuka Municipal Council Public Relations Manager, Caroline Simumba, disclosed in a statement to Byta FM News that the K12. 5 million is for both Mazabuka Central and Magoye Constituency.

She says that under Mazabuka Central, the funds will be channeled towards paying bursaries and purchasing of a Grader, a Tipper truck and Water Bowser.

Simumba adds adds that under Magoye Constituency, the funds will be used to buy an Excavator, Construction of a Police Station, rehabilitation of dams and feeder roads, as well as paying of bursaries for secondary school and skills development trainings.

She has since assured the community of accountability and transparency in the utilization of the funds.