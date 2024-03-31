It’s reckless for HH to go on a holiday when we’re in a crisis – Nakacinda
PF faction secretary general Raphael Nakacinda says it is irresponsible for President Hakainde Hichilema to go on a holiday when the country is facing a crisis.
On Friday, President Hichilema began his six-day working holiday and retreated to his Naminwe Ranch in Namwala District of Southern Province.
Well, he says he is on a working holiday, so I do not see a problem with that at all. Everyone deserves a holiday anyway.
My problem is that it makes no difference whether he is on holiday or at community house, because cost of living is still biting us. Whatever work he claims to be doing is not having effect on cost of living. Only his foreign white LGBT masters are very satisfied with him. The poor citizen is crippled.
Maybe he should change his methods.
“Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different”. – Albert Einstein.
Nakachinda Edgar lungu used to go in mfuwe to spend alot of money instead of going to chawama.which crises? your time we saw the number of people who were killed and rampant corruption plus gassing and PF criminals legalized tribalism favoritism cadrism police brutality gassing land grabbing thuggerism and alot
As late Chris Chali with his Amayenge Band sung: “Kusiyanasiyana kwama Office…”. All of us do different types of work: Others, their daily work is criticising and stalking the President wherever, whatever he does or says, if they had their way they would install CCTVs including rooms where, as a Human Being with inalienable Human Rights he should be alone