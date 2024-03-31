It’s reckless for HH to go on a holiday when we’re in a crisis – Nakacinda

PF faction secretary general Raphael Nakacinda says it is irresponsible for President Hakainde Hichilema to go on a holiday when the country is facing a crisis.



On Friday, President Hichilema began his six-day working holiday and retreated to his Naminwe Ranch in Namwala District of Southern Province.