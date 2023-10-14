I’VE BEEN SQUEEZED… but I don’t need govt contracts to survive – GBM

I’VE BEEN SQUEEZED – GBM … but I don’t need govt contracts to survive

Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba, popularly known as GBM, says his businesses have been squeezed by President Hakainde Hichilema’s government, but that he does not depend on government contracts for his survival.

During the time he defected from the PF to UPND before defecting back to PF again, Mwamba also complained that the then president Edgar Lungu was squeezing his businesses. However, Mwamba said if he has to grade the two, he would describe Lungu as a b… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/ive-been-squeezed-gbm-but-i-dont-need-govt-contracts-to-survive/