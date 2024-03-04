Ja Rule was denied entry to the United Kingdom just days before he was about to start his tour on March 1 in Wales

Ja Rule discovered that having a criminal record can get him banned in certain countries as he embarked on his latest world tour.

According to The New York Daily News, Jeffrey Atkins, better known as Ja Rule, was denied entry to the United Kingdom just days before he was about to tour in Wales. The Queens-bred lyricist and entrepreneur informed his followers when he posted a message on his X account, formerly known as Twitter.

I’m so devastated I can’t believe the UK won’t let me in I’ve spent a half million dollars in production of my own money to put this tour together only to be denied entry DAYS before my shows this is not fair to me or my fans these venues are 85% sold and now I can’t come… — Ja Rule (@jarule) February 27, 2024

He goes on to explain why he wasn’t allowed into the country.

The UK is one of the few European countries that restricts entry to people with criminal records. In general, you will likely be denied entry if you have been convicted of a crime punishable by 23 months or more under British law or served more than 12 months in prison. This… — Ja Rule (@jarule) February 27, 2024

The “Holla Holla” rapper, who is celebrating his birthday on Thursday, Feb. 29, was sentenced to two years in jail in 2010 for gun possession. He was also hit with a two-year prison term in 2011 for tax evasion.

In December 2023, Ja Rule announced “The Sunrise Tour” on his Instagram account, which would have started on Friday, Mar. 1.

Ja Rule’s sworn enemy, 50 Cent, chimed in to reignite the more-than-20-year beef between the two. According to HipHopDx, in a since-deleted post, the infamous troller laughed at the recent misfortune of the “Can I Get A” rapper. Alongside a screenshot of the news, 50 wrote, “Hahahahahaha, I did not have nothing to do with this b**ch not getting in. LOL.”

In another Instagram post, he seemingly tries to take credit for his denied entry by saying, “LMAO. I got juice all over the place, sucker!”

Ja Rule did respond to the “How To Rob” rapper on X with the caption, “Nga, you psy shut up…”

In January, Ja Rule announced that he just signed a new record deal that could be worth $100 million. He didn’t disclose any details on this deal, but he told his followers he would build a school in Ghana.