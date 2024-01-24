JACEK KUNDA THREATENS TO SUE HOME AFFAIRS PS DICKSON MATEMBO FOR DEFAMATION

Mr Joseck Kunda Lusaka House,

4th Floor,

Room6

Lumumba Road

South End Next To Comesa Market

LUSAKA.

Dear Sir.

RE: MR DICKSON MATEMBO AND YOURSELF: DEMAND FOR COMPENSATION FOR DEFAMATORY STATEMENTS

Reference is made to the matter in caption.

We act for and on behalf of the aforesaid Mr Dckson Matembo thus note our interest.

Our client informs us and we have indeed hac sight of publications via social media (Facebook) wherein you made false and malicious publications in wanton and contumelious disregard of our client’s reputation. in an article titled “Ps Dickson Matembo is a threat to the weilbeing of our People” you stated thus: “it is sad that Mr Dickson Matembo does not comprehend the extent of damage his misplaced guidance is putting on the new down government.

For the first time in the history of this country that we have seen the refugee policy adopted by the cabinet. The Zambian Government has made unimaginable progress in attending the Rights of the Refugees in the country.

Little does Mr Matembo realize that such punitive conduct against the Refugees unstill fear and uncertainty on the minds of the donor communities and it lessens chances of us being funded for such gigantic undertakings.

No reasonable Government nor donor would risk funding a country that denies refugees their God given right.

Furthermore. you alleged albeit maliciously and falsely thus:

“As an Organization with a mandate of actualizing and implementing National Values and principles in the country, we are appealing to the genuíne conscience of Mr Dickson Matembo to honestly interrogate himself. We have fears that the Permanent Secretary could be an agent of some regime that is aimed at thwarting the rights of refugees. It is also worrying noticing the hypocrisy of Mr Matembo who speaks vary positively about the plight of Refugees when attending forums and higi profile meetings outside the country.

We are also made to conclude that probably Mr Matembo could be behind the delay in tabling the Bill Number 23 of 2023 that seek to convert the Act into law enhancing and qualifying children born on the Zambian soil to become citizens of Zambia. We cannot afford having a Permanent Secretary who is a controlling officer working against the rights of our people.

We must mention too that often we see a political cadre in Mr Matembo who is obsessed in pleasing a political party in Government. A Permanent Secretary must be a policy maker and a technocrat who is above parties and politics.

In another publication via your Facebook page headed WHY PRESIDENT EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU HAS REJOINED POLITICS: MEDIA STATEMENT in reference to our client you stated thus: “At some point in my endeavor to speak for the vulnerable people of our society who include the refugees, I was told by the Permanent Secretary from ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security Mr Dickson Matembo that I was a disguised PF cadre and that he will never allow me to succeed in all that I was championing as long as he remained in office”