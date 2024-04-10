JACK MWIIMBU IS TELLING LIES… we were not given a permit to hold a public rally in Nchelenge – KALABA

JACK MWIIMBU IS TELLING LIES – KALABA
… we were not given a permit to hold a public rally in Nchelenge
MANSA, WEDNESDAY, APRIL,10,2024 [SMART EAGLES]
Citizens First President Harry Kalaba says Home Affairs Minister Jack Mwiimbu is telling lies by insinuating that his party was given a permit to hold a public rally in Nchelenge.
Mr. Kalaba said the police blatantly refused a request by Citizens First to hold a public rally on 11th April, 2024.
” Minister of Home Affairs Jack Mwiimbu has lied by insinuating that Citizens First was given a permit to hold public rally because it is a legal entity, those are are total lies,” Mr. Kalaba said.
